Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 23 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths among county residents Friday.

The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were a man in his 40s and man in his 70s, health officials said. Both men were hospitalized, officials said.

To date, 366 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,450 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of active cases in Brazos County was 194 on Friday.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 39 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,890 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.