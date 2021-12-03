Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 23 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths among county residents Friday.
The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were a man in his 40s and man in his 70s, health officials said. Both men were hospitalized, officials said.
To date, 366 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,450 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of active cases in Brazos County was 194 on Friday.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 39 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,890 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 1.73% on Wednesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 7.95% on Friday.
Health officials said 420,687 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were two new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday. To date, health officials have reported 5,717 total probable cases.