Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 20 new COVID-19 cases

Brazos County health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths among county residents on Tuesday as the number of active cases continued to decrease.

The latest deaths were a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. Both were hospitalized. To date, 249 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,409.

Of those, 367 cases were active Tuesday, an decrease of 16 from the day before. Officials said 21,793 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twelve Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is five fewer than the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 6.33% on Tuesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.