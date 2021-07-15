Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 17 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported two virus-related deaths and 17 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Thursday.

To date, 265 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. The latest deaths were a man in his 30s and a man in his 50s.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 24,093.

Of those, 187 cases were active Thursday, an increase of 15 from the day before. Officials said 23,641 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Sixteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Thursday was 6.83%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.