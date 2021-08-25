Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 143 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported two virus-related deaths and 143 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.

It is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since March 24.

To date, 275 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. The latest deaths were a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s. No other details were provided about the two people, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

Health officials have confirmed 26,110 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 916 cases were active on Wednesday, an increase of 33 from the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,919 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forty-eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, an increase of three from the day before, officials said.