Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 143 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported two virus-related deaths and 143 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.
It is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since March 24.
To date, 275 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. The latest deaths were a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s. No other details were provided about the two people, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
Health officials have confirmed 26,110 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 916 cases were active on Wednesday, an increase of 33 from the day before.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,919 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Forty-eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, an increase of three from the day before, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 23.85% on Tuesday, the last day for which figures are reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.58% on Wednesday.
Health officials said 304,330 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 10 new probable COVID-19 case reported in Brazos County on Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,412 total probable cases. Of those, 123 were considered active, and 4,289 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen or rapid test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.