Brazos County reports 2 deaths, 106 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths among county residents on Tuesday.

It was the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since March 24.

To date, 267 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures. The latest deaths were a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s.

Health officials have confirmed 25,084 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 673 cases were active on Tuesday, an increase of 60 from the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,144 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 17.86% on Sunday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.