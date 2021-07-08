 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
0 comments
alert top story

Brazos County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 19 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Thursday.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,995.

Of those, 154 cases were active Thursday, an increase of one from the day before. Officials said 23,578 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Numerous vaccinations have been approved for use across the globe. What makes them different and with differing efficacy rates is one better than another? Source by: Stringr

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fourteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one fewer than the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Thursday was 5.89%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.72% on Thursday. Health officials said 275,113 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 4,123 total probable cases. Of those, 25 were considered active, and 4,098 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 263 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert