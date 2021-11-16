Brazos County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in Brazos County was 184 on Tuesday, up from 123 earlier this month. County health officials said 35 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,197 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 45 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,650 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.