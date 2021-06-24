Brazos County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Thursday.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,841.

Of those, 162 cases were active Thursday, an increase of one from the day before. Officials said 23,419 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Ten Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three fewer than the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Thursday was 5.49%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.78% on Thursday. Health officials said 271,586 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.