Brazos County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.

The number of active cases in Brazos County was 166 on Monday, up from 156 on Friday. County health officials said 50 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Monday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,179 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,650 cases were considered recovered as of Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 2.46% on Saturday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.06% on Monday.