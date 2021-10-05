Brazos County reports 172 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases continue to decrease

Brazos County health officials reported 172 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in the county decreased to 2,676 after hitting a record high last week. Health officials said 1,751 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

Health officials also reported Tuesday that the county has had six breakthrough deaths from COVID-19 in people between the ages of 75 and 101 who had been fully vaccinated. Health officials said they encourage everyone 12 and over to get vaccinated to prevent complications from COVID-19. To date, 334 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,140 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 29,130 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.