Brazos County reports 170 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Wednesday.

The number of active cases in Brazos County rose from 378 to 525 on Wednesday. Health officials said 702 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 34,160 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,267 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Nineteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.89% on Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 7.81% on Wednesday.