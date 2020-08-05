Brazos County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued its general downward trend Tuesday, as Brazos County health officials reported 17 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
So far this week, 44 new cases have been reported, the lowest three-day total since the first three days of June, when 34 new cases were reported.
The county now has an overall total of 3,953 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic; 511 of those cases remain active, which is 17 fewer than Monday’s total number of active cases.
The number of county residents who have recovered from COVID-19 grew by 35 on Tuesday to a total of 3,396.
Health officials said Tuesday that 31,407 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 2,222 more than Monday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 12.59.
Brazos County’s infection rate was at 17.16 cases per 1,000 residents on Tuesday; the statewide average was 15.2 cases per 1,000 residents, according to state health data.
There were 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized Tuesday, which is two fewer than Monday. Four people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 63%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 76%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 46 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death, that of a man in his 60s, was reported Monday.
Brazos Valley
Madison County’s positive case count remained steady at 645 on Tuesday, and the area has not added to its recent report of two fatalities. There have been 154 who have recovered in Madison County. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there are 110 active cases among inmates at the Ferguson Unit in Madison County, a significant drop from over the weekend.
Washington County reported 477 cases Tuesday, with 332 who have recovered. There have been 38 deaths.
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office reported a total of 226 cases as of Monday, though the DSHS count sits at 216 for the county. According to the DSHS, a new death has been reported, bringing the total to two fatalities. There have been 135 people there who have recovered, according to the state.
Milam County reports 327 cases, on both state and counties websites. There have been 299 who have recovered there, with three deaths.
In Leon County, the state reports 138 cases, a slight drop from 139 over the weekend. One person has died and 101 have recovered, the DSHS said.
In Burleson County, increases since the weekend are slight, with only one new case bringing the total to 232, according to the DSHS. Also according to the DSHS, there have been five deaths and 174 recoveries.
In Grimes County, there are 854 cases, the DSHS reports. Of those, more than 440 are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 20 deaths in Grimes County, 15 of whom are connected to the Pack Unit. Officials said 688 people have recovered.
State
Across the state on Tuesday, 9,167 new daily cases of COVID-19 were reported, with 245 new fatalities. To date, 7,261 Texans have died from the illness, and an estimated 137,658 cases remain active.
Statewide, 8,674 people confirmed to have COVID-19 were hospitalized on Tuesday, with 73 people hospitalized in the seven-county area of Brazos, Madison, Robertson, Washington, Grimes, Burleson and Leon counties.
In the region, 125 hospital beds were available on Tuesday, with three intensive care unit beds open, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.