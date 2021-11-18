Brazos County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.

The number of active cases in Brazos County was 200 on Thursday, up from 123 cases reported Nov. 5. County health officials said 13 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,234 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 44 as of Monday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,671 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.