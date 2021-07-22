 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
0 comments
alert top story

Brazos County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Thursday.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 24,254.

Of those, 259 cases were active Thursday, a decrease of two from the day before. Officials said 23,730 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Twenty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Thursday was 8.75%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.64% on Thursday. Health officials said 280,572 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were three new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 4,166 total probable cases. Of those, 43 were considered active, and 4,123 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 265 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic characters face stiff competition in mascot-mad Japan

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert