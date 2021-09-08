Brazos County reports 165 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.

Health officials said 2,959 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.

County health officials have confirmed 27,419 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,309 cases were active on Wednesday.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 25,817 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Fifty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 25.36% on Monday, the last day for which figures were reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.09% on Wednesday.