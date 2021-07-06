Brazos County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases take dip

Brazos County health officials reported 16 new COVID-19 cases among county residents Tuesday as the number of active cases took a dip over the holiday weekend.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,943.

Of those, 133 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of 28 from Friday. This is the fewest number of active cases reported in the county since 133 were reported on May 10, 2020.

Officials said 23,547 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Fourteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.63% on Tuesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 6.05% on Tuesday. Health officials said 274,849 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.