Brazos County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
The number of actives cases was 218. County health officials said 210 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,005 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 56 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted. The latest figures were down from a high of 1,635 cases reported on campus Sept. 10.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,433 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 4.44% on Wednesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.21% on Friday.
Health officials said 401,906 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were two new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday. To date, health officials have reported 5,621 total probable cases.
To date, 354 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.