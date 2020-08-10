Brazos County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to drop on Sunday, with health officials reporting 331 active cases.
The number of active cases in the county has dropped 37% in the past week, from 528 active cases on Aug. 3.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District reported 15 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus on Sunday. The total number of new cases in the past week is 133. In the prior seven-day period, 198 new cases were reported, and 327 new cases were reported in the seven-day period before that.
The overall total number of cases recorded in Brazos County since the pandemic began was 4,055 on Sunday. The county’s first case was reported March 17.
In the first nine days of August, Brazos County reported 178 new cases, compared to 977 new cases in the first nine days of July.
The declining numbers come as students return to Texas A&M University for the fall semester and school districts around the Brazos Valley prepare to welcome students back to campuses this month.
The number of Brazos County residents hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms was 11 on Sunday, the lowest since June 7. Hospitalizations peaked at 41 on July 2 and July 3, according to figures provided by Brazos County health officials.
Across the seven-county region of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Washington, Robertson, Leon and Madison counties, 41 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized on Sunday, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. Three intensive care unit beds remained open across the region, according to the state-compiled data.
In Brazos County on Sunday, hospital bed occupancy was 68%, which includes all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 48 people have died from the virus, including three in the past week: a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s.
The number of confirmed cases per 1,000 residents in Brazos County was 17.61 on Sunday. The statewide average was 16.39 cases per 1,000 residents, according to state data.
Statewide on Sunday, 4,879 new cases of COVID-19 and 116 new deaths were reported. It was the first day since July 27 that fewer than 5,000 new daily cases were reported in the state.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available Monday through Wednesday in Brazos and Grimes counties.
Testing at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan is by appointment only and will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration opens 24 hours prior to the testing date, and appointments can be made by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.
No appointment is necessary for testing at the Progressive Outreach Center, 615 W. Virginia St. in Navasota. Testing will begin at 8 a.m., with the line closing at 4 p.m.
For more information about the Grimes County testing, call Navasota City Hall at 936-825-6475.
