Brazos County reports 143 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Brazos County reports 143 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Tuesday.

The number of active cases in Brazos County rose from 322 to 378 over the holiday weekend. Health officials said 557 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,990 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,244 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Seventeen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.2% on Sunday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 7.77% on Tuesday.

Health officials said 437,281 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 32 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 5,825 total probable cases.

To date, 368 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

