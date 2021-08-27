Brazos County reports 143 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

Health officials have confirmed 26,357 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 992 cases were active on Friday, 52 more than the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 25,090 cases were considered recovered on Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Fifty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, a decrease of four from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 28.69% on Wednesday. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.55% on Friday.

Health officials said 308,349 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.