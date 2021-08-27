 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 143 new COVID-19 cases Friday
0 comments
alert top story

Brazos County reports 143 new COVID-19 cases Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

Health officials have confirmed 26,357 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 992 cases were active on Friday, 52 more than the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 25,090 cases were considered recovered on Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fifty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, a decrease of four from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 28.69% on Wednesday. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.55% on Friday.

Health officials said 308,349 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were eight new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday. To date, health officials have reported 4,471 total probable cases. Of those, 171 were considered active, and 4,300 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 275 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed: Inflation a concern, but likely temporary

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert