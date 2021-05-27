Brazos County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 14 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Thursday.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,458.

Of those, 180 cases were active Thursday, an increase of 10 from the day before. Officials said 23,026 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Sixteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is two more than the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Thursday was 4.89%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

There were 28 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region Thursday — two more than the previous day — and four intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Of the 573 staffed hospital beds in the region, 75 were available Thursday, according to state figures.