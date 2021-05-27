Brazos County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 14 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Thursday.
With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,458.
Of those, 180 cases were active Thursday, an increase of 10 from the day before. Officials said 23,026 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.
Sixteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is two more than the day before.
The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Thursday was 4.89%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
There were 28 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region Thursday — two more than the previous day — and four intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 573 staffed hospital beds in the region, 75 were available Thursday, according to state figures.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.9% on Thursday. Health officials said 263,561 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 4,075 total probable cases. Of those, 19 were considered active, and 4,056 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 14% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
To date, 252 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Brazos Valley
• The DSHS reported 1,988 cases in Burleson County as of Thursday. Of those, 22 are active. Forty-eight people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.
• Grimes County is now reporting 3,375 cases, according to the DSHS website, one more than the previous day. There have been 71 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus. There were 48 active cases reported Thursday.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,281 cases, one more than the previous day. Officials said 11 cases are active. Forty-three people have died.
• Madison County is reporting 1,723 cases. Of those, 18 remain active, according to DSHS figures. Twenty-nine county residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• Milam County reports 1,460 cases, with seven of those active, DSHS reported. Forty-nine county residents have died.
• In Robertson County, there are 1,739 cases — three more than the previous day — with 31 that are active. DSHS officials said 43 county residents have died.
• Washington County reports 3,376 cases, two more than the previous day. Of those, 75 were active. Ninety-three Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Thursday, 778 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Texas, which is 817 fewer cases than the day before.
There have been more than 2.5 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
State officials said 50,308 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday, 49 more than Wednesday.
According to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 31 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total there to 27,486. Of those, 132 are active cases and 26,895 have recovered. There are 18 people hospitalized, and 459 have died.