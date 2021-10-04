Brazos County reports 138 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.

The number of active cases in the county decreased to 2,734 over the weekend after hitting a record high last week. Health officials said 1,983 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Monday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 31,968 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 28,900 cases were considered recovered as of Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 14.3%. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.35% on Monday.