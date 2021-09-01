Brazos County reports 130 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials confirmed 130 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.
Health officials announced Wednesday they will add an additional number to the Brazos County Health District's daily updates to include the raw number of positive COVID-19 cases that have been reported to the Brazos County Health District that are in the process of being investigated. Currently, the Health District only reports cases that have been investigated.
As of Wednesday, 1,770 reported cases of the virus were awaiting confirmation, according to the Health District.
Health officials have confirmed 26,740 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,176 cases were active on Wednesday, 55 more than the day before.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 25,289 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Fifty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, an increase of two from the day before, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — climbed to 31.82% on Monday, the last date for which the state reported figures. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.34% on Wednesday.
Health officials said 320,661 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 34 new probable COVID-19 case reported in Brazos County on Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,561 total probable cases. Of those, 248 were considered active, and 4,313 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen or rapid test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 275 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.