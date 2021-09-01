Brazos County reports 130 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials confirmed 130 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.

Health officials announced Wednesday they will add an additional number to the Brazos County Health District's daily updates to include the raw number of positive COVID-19 cases that have been reported to the Brazos County Health District that are in the process of being investigated. Currently, the Health District only reports cases that have been investigated.

As of Wednesday, 1,770 reported cases of the virus were awaiting confirmation, according to the Health District.

Health officials have confirmed 26,740 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,176 cases were active on Wednesday, 55 more than the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 25,289 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fifty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, an increase of two from the day before, officials said.