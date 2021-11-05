Brazos County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

The number of active cases in Brazos County was 123 on Friday. County health officials said 169 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,047 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff had dropped to 45 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted. The latest figures were down from a high of 1,635 cases reported on campus Sept. 10.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,565 cases were considered recovered as of Friday. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.