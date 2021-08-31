 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 127 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
0 comments
alert top story

Brazos County reports 127 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday.

Health officials have confirmed 26,610 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,121 cases were active on Tuesday, an increase of 63 from the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 25,214 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Fifty-three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 30.85% on Sunday, the most recent day for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.43% on Tuesday.

Health officials said 315,490 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 13 new probable COVID-19 case reported in Brazos County on Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,527 total probable cases. Of those, 214 were considered active, and 4,313 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen or rapid test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 275 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 31

+38
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
National News
AP

California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation

  • By SAM METZ and JANIE HAR Associated Press/Report for America
  • Updated
  • 0

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A huge firefighting force gathered Tuesday to defend Lake Tahoe from a raging wildfire that forced the evacuation of California communities on the south end of the alpine resort and put others across the state line in Nevada on notice to be ready to flee.

+6
As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain
National News
AP

As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain

  • By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the final five U.S. military transport aircraft lifted off out of Afghanistan, they left behind up to 200 Americans and thousands of desperate Afghans who couldn't get out and now must rely on the Taliban to allow their departure.

+11
New Orleans levees pass Ida's test while some suburbs flood
National News
AP

New Orleans levees pass Ida's test while some suburbs flood

  • By JANET MCCONNAUGHEY, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and JEFF AMY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The levees, floodwalls and floodgates that protect New Orleans held up against Hurricane Ida's fury, passing their toughest test since the federal government spent billions of dollars to upgrade a system that catastrophically failed when Hurricane Katrina struck 16 years ago.

House asks companies to save Jan. 6 phone, computer records
Govt-and-politics
AP

House asks companies to save Jan. 6 phone, computer records

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is asking social media and telecommunications companies to preserve phone or computer records for hundreds of people who were potentially involved with efforts to “challenge, delay or interfere” with the certification that day of President Joe Biden’s victory or otherwise try to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two killed in Mississippi highway collapse

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert