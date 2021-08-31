Brazos County reports 127 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday.

Health officials have confirmed 26,610 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,121 cases were active on Tuesday, an increase of 63 from the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 25,214 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Fifty-three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 30.85% on Sunday, the most recent day for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.43% on Tuesday.

Health officials said 315,490 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.