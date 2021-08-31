Brazos County reports 127 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday.
Health officials have confirmed 26,610 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,121 cases were active on Tuesday, an increase of 63 from the day before.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 25,214 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Fifty-three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 30.85% on Sunday, the most recent day for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.43% on Tuesday.
Health officials said 315,490 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 13 new probable COVID-19 case reported in Brazos County on Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,527 total probable cases. Of those, 214 were considered active, and 4,313 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen or rapid test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 275 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Top headlines this morning: Aug. 31
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A huge firefighting force gathered Tuesday to defend Lake Tahoe from a raging wildfire that forced the evacuation of California communities on the south end of the alpine resort and put others across the state line in Nevada on notice to be ready to flee.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the final five U.S. military transport aircraft lifted off out of Afghanistan, they left behind up to 200 Americans and thousands of desperate Afghans who couldn't get out and now must rely on the Taliban to allow their departure.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana communities beginning the huge task of clearing debris and repairing the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida are facing the dispiriting prospect of weeks without electricity in the oppressive, late-summer heat.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The levees, floodwalls and floodgates that protect New Orleans held up against Hurricane Ida's fury, passing their toughest test since the federal government spent billions of dollars to upgrade a system that catastrophically failed when Hurricane Katrina struck 16 years ago.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is asking social media and telecommunications companies to preserve phone or computer records for hundreds of people who were potentially involved with efforts to “challenge, delay or interfere” with the certification that day of President Joe Biden’s victory or otherwise try to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida state education officials on Monday began to make good on threats to withhold funding from local school districts that defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on mask mandates, despite a circuit judge last week ruling the ban unconstitutional.
Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to the future at Manchester United after a nod to the most influential figure of his soccer past.
NEW YORK (AP) — Here's the realization Naomi Osaka came to, gradually and only recently: If other people think a lot of her, she probably shou…