Brazos County reports 126 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases surpass 1,000

Brazos County health officials reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday as the number of active cases surpassed 1,000.

Health officials have confirmed 26,483 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,058 cases were active on Monday. This is the most active cases in the county since March.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 25,150 cases were considered recovered on Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Fifty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized on Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 27.91%. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.42% on Monday.

Health officials said 314,529 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.