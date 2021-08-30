Brazos County reports 126 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases surpass 1,000

Brazos County health officials reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday as the number of active cases surpassed 1,000.
Health officials have confirmed 26,483 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,058 cases were active on Monday. This is the most active cases in the county since March.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 25,150 cases were considered recovered on Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Fifty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized on Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 27.91%. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.42% on Monday.
Health officials said 314,529 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 43 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 4,514 total probable cases. Of those, 202 were considered active, and 4,312 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 275 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Top headlines this morning: Aug. 30
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rescuers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters and utility crews mobilized Mo…
WASHINGTON (AP) — America's 20-year war in Afghanistan entered its final hours Monday with the last Americans seeking to be evacuated and the U.S. military preparing to end its airlift and depart the Taliban-controlled capital.
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.
It's a common refrain from some of those charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and their Republican allies: The Justice Department is treating them harshly because of their political views while those arrested during last year's protests over racial injustice were given leniency.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials ordered more evacuations near Lake Tahoe and told other residents to be ready to leave as a destructive fire roared through forests southwest of the alpine lake that straddles the California-Nevada state line.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister has held talks with the Palestinian president in the occupied West Bank, the first high-level meeting between the two sides in years, officials said.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm rocketed toward the International Space Station on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” died Sunday. He was 91.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf's elite.
The Lionel Messi era has begun at Paris Saint-Germain, without a goal for the Argentine superstar but plenty of adulation and fanfare.