Brazos County reports 122 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.

Health officials have confirmed 25,686 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 855 cases were active on Thursday, 66 more than the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,564 cases were considered recovered on Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Forty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, an increase of three from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 23.25% on Thursday. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

There were 131 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday and no intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services. Of the 581 staffed hospital beds in the region, 41 were available Thursday, according to state figures.