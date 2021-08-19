Brazos County reports 122 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.
Health officials have confirmed 25,686 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 855 cases were active on Thursday, 66 more than the day before.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,564 cases were considered recovered on Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Forty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, an increase of three from the day before.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 23.25% on Thursday. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
There were 131 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday and no intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services. Of the 581 staffed hospital beds in the region, 41 were available Thursday, according to state figures.
Across the state, 12,705 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday. It was the highest number of hospitalizations in the state since January.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.58% on Thursday.
Health officials said 299,390 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 4,346 total probable cases. Of those, 100 were considered active, and 4,246 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 267 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Brazos Valley
The DSHS reported 2,229 cases in Burleson County on Thursday. Of those, 142 were active; 48 Burleson County residents have died since the pandemic began, according to state figures.
Grimes County on Thursday reported 3,948 cases, according to the DSHS website. There have been 74 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, and 291 cases were reported as active Thursday.
According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,455 cases on Thursday. Officials said 143 cases were active; 44 deaths have been attributed to the virus in the county.
Madison County reported 1,866 cases on Thursday. Of those, 110 cases were active and 32 virus-related deaths have been reported, according to DSHS figures.
Milam County reported 1,746 cases on Thursday. Of those, 192 cases were active. Fifty-six Milam County residents have died from the virus, according to the state.
In Robertson County, there were 2,000 cases on Thursday; 100 cases were active. There have been 50 deaths attributed to the virus, state officials reported.
Washington County was reporting 3,901 cases on Thursday. Of those, 254 were active. State figures show 102 Washington County residents have died after contracting the virus.
Statewide
On Thursday, 10,772 new cases of COVID-19 and 194 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
There have been more than 2.86 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
State officials said 53,564 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.