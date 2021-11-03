Brazos County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday as the number of active cases of the virus continued to fall.

The number of active cases in Brazos County was 162 on Wednesday, down from an all-time high of 2,966 on Sept. 30. County health officials said 193 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Wednesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,025 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff had dropped to 47 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted. The latest figures were down from a high of 1,635 cases reported on campus Sept. 10.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,504 cases were considered recovered as of Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.