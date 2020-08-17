Brazos County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

The Brazos County Health District reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Sunday, raising the county’s overall number of cases since the pandemic began to 4,185.
The county’s number of active cases dropped by one from the day before, to 263. It’s the lowest number of active cases since May 28. The number of active cases peaked among county residents on July 8 at 1,327.
Sunday’s report from county health officials marked a nearly 21% drop in active cases in the past week.
Last week, health officials reported 130 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, compared with 133 new cases in the prior seven-day period.
In the first 16 days of August, officials confirmed 308 new cases among county residents; in the first 16 days of July, 1,248 new cases were reported.
To date, 51 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19. The latest deaths, a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s, were reported Friday.
Across the seven-county region of Brazos, Madison, Leon, Washington, Burleson, Grimes and Robertson counties on Sunday, 38 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized, according to data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services; 13 of those were in Brazos County hospitals, local health officials said.
Brazos County’s hospital bed occupancy was at 68% on Sunday, and intensive care units were 61% full, officials said. Those percentages include all patients, not just COVID-19 patients.
Brazos County’s infection rate — the number of confirmed cases per 1,000 residents — was 18.19 on Sunday, according to state figures. The statewide average was 18.03 cases per 1,000 residents.
The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 11.54 on Sunday.
Officials said 32.376 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the county, with 830 tests performed at a mobile collection site last week.
Across the state on Sunday, 143 new deaths were reported, raising the state’s overall fatality tally to 9,983.
State health officials confirmed 6,204 new cases on Sunday and reported an estimated 125,487 cases remain active among Texans.
Three of the state’s 254 counties — King, Loving and Borden — have not reported a positive COVID-19 case.
