Brazos County reports 118 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

The county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began is 18,149.

Of those, 866 cases were active on Friday, three fewer than the day before. Officials said 17,062 cases are considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one fewer than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 94% capacity, and intensive care units were at 79% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.33% on Friday. Health officials said 194,477 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.