Brazos County reports 114 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday.

Health officials have confirmed 25,967 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 883 cases were active on Tuesday, an increase of eight from the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,811 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Forty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 26.77% on Sunday. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 7.53% on Tuesday.

Health officials said 344,794 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.