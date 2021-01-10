Brazos County reports 110 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as active cases hit all-time high

Brazos County health officials reported 110 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, marking the 10th straight day the county has seen more than 100 new cases.

The number of active cases of the virus in the county hit 1,590, an all-time high and 18 more than the day before.

Fifty-eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized for treatment related to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, one more than the previous day, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 92% capacity, and intensive care units were at 127% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those numbers were for all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

There have been 13,243 coronavirus cases reported in Brazos County since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 11,512 have recovered, officials said.

Officials have reported 12 new probable cases of the virus. To date, there have been 2,573 total probable cases in the county. Of those, 398 were considered active, and 2,175 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.