Brazos County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.

Health officials have confirmed 23,696 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Of those, 211 cases were active Monday, an increase of 11 over the weekend. Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,231 cases were considered recovered on Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.7% on Monday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.81% on Monday. Health officials said 268,926 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.