Brazos County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Monday.

The number of active cases in Brazos County was 130, up from the 123 active cases reported on Friday. County health officials said 157 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Monday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,058 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff had dropped to 35 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted. The latest figures were down from a high of 1,635 cases reported on campus Sept. 10.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,569 cases were considered recovered as of Monday. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.