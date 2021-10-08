Brazos County reports 11 deaths, 71 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 11 new virus-related deaths and 71 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

The number of active cases in the county decreased to 2,325. Health officials said 1,299 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.

The latest Brazos County residents to die after contracting COVID-19 were a man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s, two women in their 70s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 90s, and a woman in her 90s, health officials said. Nine of those people were hospitalized, officials said.

These 11 deaths occurred in September, health officials said. Health officials also reported Friday that the county has had eight breakthrough deaths from COVID-19 in people between the ages of 75 and 101 who had been fully vaccinated. Health officials encourage everyone 12 and over to get vaccinated to prevent complications from COVID-19.

To date, 345 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 32,566 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.