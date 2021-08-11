Brazos County reports 109 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; active cases surpass 700

Brazos County health officials reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.

Health officials have confirmed 25,193 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The number of active cases of the virus in Brazos County rose to 721, an increase of 48 from the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,205 cases were considered recovered on Wednesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, an increase of two from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 21.33% on Monday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.6% on Wednesday.