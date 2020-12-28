Brazos County reports 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Officials said 41 Brazos County residents were hospitalized for treatment related to the virus.

The new cases bring the county's overall total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 11,761. Of those, 1,133 cases were active on Monday, and 10,496 cases considered recovered.

The county recorded an all-time high of 1,364 active cases last week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To date, 132 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county figures. No new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.

Forty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized for treatment related to the virus on Monday, health officials said.

Brazos County hospitals were at 82% capacity, and intensive care units were 69% full on Monday, according to the health department. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.