Brazos County reports 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Officials said 41 Brazos County residents were hospitalized for treatment related to the virus.
The new cases bring the county's overall total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 11,761. Of those, 1,133 cases were active on Monday, and 10,496 cases considered recovered.
The county recorded an all-time high of 1,364 active cases last week.
To date, 132 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county figures. No new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.
Brazos County hospitals were at 82% capacity, and intensive care units were 69% full on Monday, according to the health department. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
There were 14 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County since the last update on Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 2,189 total probable cases in the county. Of those, 246 were considered active on Sunday, and 1,943 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 27% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.46% on Monday. Health officials said 124,318 tests for COVID-19 had been administered in Brazos County since the pandemic began.