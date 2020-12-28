Brazos County reports 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as hospitalizations continue to rise

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To date, 132 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county figures. No new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.

Brazos County hospitals were at 82% capacity, and intensive care units were 69% full on Monday, according to the health department. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

Across the Brazos Valley region of Brazos, Washington, Madison, Robertson, Burleson, Grimes and Leon counties, three intensive care unit beds remained open on Monday, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There were 11,351 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, the highest number of virus-related hospitalizations since the pandemic began, according to DSHS data. The previous high was 10,893 hospitalizations recorded on July 22.

There were 14 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 2,189 total probable cases in the county. Of those, 246 were considered active on Monday, and 1,943 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.