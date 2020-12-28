Brazos County reports 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as hospitalizations continue to rise

Brazos County health officials reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as virus-related hospitalizations across the region continued to climb.
Officials said 41 Brazos County residents were hospitalized for treatment related to the virus. Across the seven-county Brazos Valley Trauma Region, 109 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Monday.
It was the seventh consecutive day the region has exceeded a state threshold of 15% for virus-related hospitalizations, triggering bar closures and occupancy limits for retail stores, gyms, office buildings and other facilities.
On Monday, COVID-19 patients accounted for 17.84% of the region’s hospital capacity, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The new cases reported Monday bring Brazos County’s overall total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 11,761. Of those, 1,133 cases were active on Monday, and 10,496 cases considered recovered.
The county recorded an all-time high of 1,364 active cases last week.
In the past seven days, the county has recorded 497 new cases of the virus, compared to 636 cases in the prior seven-day period. Officials with the Brazos County Health District did not provide case updates Friday and Saturday because of the Christmas holiday.
To date, 132 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county figures. No new deaths have been reported since Wednesday.
Brazos County hospitals were at 82% capacity, and intensive care units were 69% full on Monday, according to the health department. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
Across the Brazos Valley region of Brazos, Washington, Madison, Robertson, Burleson, Grimes and Leon counties, three intensive care unit beds remained open on Monday, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
There were 11,351 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, the highest number of virus-related hospitalizations since the pandemic began, according to DSHS data. The previous high was 10,893 hospitalizations recorded on July 22.
There were 14 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 2,189 total probable cases in the county. Of those, 246 were considered active on Monday, and 1,943 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 27% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.46% on Monday. Health officials said 124,318 tests for COVID-19 had been administered in Brazos County since the pandemic began.
Statewide, health officials reported 12,841 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new virus-related deaths.