Brazos County reports 104 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.

Health officials have confirmed 26,214 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 940 cases were active on Thursday, 24 more than the day before.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 24,999 cases were considered recovered on Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Fifty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, an increase of seven from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 28.8% on Wednesday, the last day for which figures were reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.59% on Thursday.

Health officials said 305,026 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.