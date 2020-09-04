Brazos County reports 103 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 103 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Thursday.
The county now has 4,975 total cases. Of those, health officials said 724 were considered active Thursday, an increase of 77 from Wednesday’s total. Health officials estimated 4,195 people had recovered as of Thursday.
Sara Mendez, health promotion manager for the health district, said Thursday that the vast majority of new cases — 95% on Thursday — are found among people ages 18-24. She said ample testing opportunities for university students and staff has contributed to the higher numbers. The county has reported 100 or more cases on two consecutive day.
“A lot more testing is being done, as well,” Mendez said. “We did expect an increase in cases as that age group returned to our community.”
“Texas A&M has good measures and plans in place; it’s not what’s happening on campus,” she added. “The community needs to be mindful of those prevention measures everywhere.”
According to the health district, 49,273 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 644 more than Wednesday’s total.
There were three new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 432 total probable cases. Of those, 139 are considered active and 293 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.10%. Statewide, there were 3,899 new cases reported Thursday, according to state officials. The state’s positivity rate over seven days is 9%.
Nine Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in the hospital Thursday, which is two more than Wednesday’s total. Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 81% and intensive care units were at 73% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 152 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Thursday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were four ICU beds available. Officials said the region had 61 ventilators available, with 20 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
To date, 56 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Brazos Valley
• Grimes County hit 1,000 cases on Thursday, according to the DSHS, which is an increase of five cases since Wednesday. At least 482 of those cases are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 31 who have died in Grimes County, at least 22 of which are connected to the TDCJ. There are 77 active cases.
• Madison County reported one additional case, bringing the total there to 695 cases. At least 416 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 17 active cases, while five have died.
• Washington County reports 575 cases — an increase of two — with 38 of those active. Forty-five have died.
• According to the DSHS, three additional cases were reported in Leon County, bringing the total to 204, with 45 of those active. Five people have died, officials said.
• Burleson County reported one additional case, bringing the total to 293, 35 of which are active. Six have died.
• The DSHS reported 441 cases in Milam County on Thursday, an increase of one. Five have died in the county. Officials said there are 20 active cases.
• In Robertson County, there are 252 cases, with 14 that are active. Five have died, DSHS officials said.
Statewide
There have been 625,347 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday, there were 4,075 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 7.1% of hospital beds.
State officials said 13,091 Texans have died as of Thursday, 221 more than Wednesday. Harris County has the most cases of any county in Texas, with 108,085 cases. Officials said 2,281 have died there.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 80 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday. There are now 6,629 total cases, with 1,927 active and 4,614 recovered cases. Officials said 38 people are hospitalized, and 26 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 88 who have died.
