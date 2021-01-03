Brazos County reports 100 new cases of COVID-19; 55 county residents hospitalized with virus

Brazos County health officials reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Fifty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
Sunday's new cases bring the county's overall total of recorded COVID-19 cases to 12,231. Of those, 1,020 remained active on Sunday, officials said, and 11,075 were considered recovered.
To date, 136 Brazos County residents have died after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Brazos County Health District data. No new deaths have been reported since Friday.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 88% capacity, and intensive care units were 98% full, according to the Brazos County Health District.
A surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations across the Brazos Valley has triggered tighter restrictions on restaurants and retail businesses, closed area bars and halted elective medical procedures in the region.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order issued Oct. 7 allowed bars to reopen, restaurants and businesses to operate at 75% occupancy and elective medical procedures to resume. But the order called for those reopenings to be rolled back if an area’s virus-related hospitalization rate exceeded 15% for seven consecutive days.
Trauma Service Region N — the area encompassing most of the Brazos Valley —has has a hospitalization rate over 15% since Dec. 22, according to state data.
Data reported by the DSHS showed Region N, comprised of Brazos County and six surrounding counties, had a hospitalization rate of 24.4% on Saturday afternoon. There were 145 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Saturday — nine more than the day before — and one intensive care unit bed was available, according to the DSHS.
Of the 595 staffed hospital beds in the region, 60 were available Saturday, according to state figures. Those figures include all patients, not just those hospitalized with COVID-19.
The only area in the state with a higher COVID-19 hospitalization rate than the Brazos Valley on Saturday was the area encompassing Laredo. That area had a hospitalization rate of 37.5%.
There were two new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Sunday. To date, health officials have reported 2,397 total probable cases. Of those, 343 were considered active, and 2,054 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.