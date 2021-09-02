Brazos County reports 10 deaths, 117 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To confirm a case, the health district has to reach out to people who took the tests to get their demographic information and confirm that there are not any duplicated tests in the batch of positive results that the health district receives on a given day.

Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said that investigation process takes time and is hard for the health district and A&M’s COVID-19 Investigation Operations Center to keep up with, causing the number of cases that have yet to be investigated to add up. The health district decided to begin reporting the raw number since the current reporting method did not reflect the gravity of COVID-19 in the community. There are not usually many duplicates in the raw numbers, Sullivan said.

The raw count will provide people with a better understanding of how many cases the health district is seeing and how much transmission of COVID-19 is happening in the county, Sullivan said.

The number of positive test results that the health district receives varies each day, but Public Health Programs Manager Sara Mendez said that lately they have been seeing 200 or more per day. She said that the cases that are investigated each day end up being the number of additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 that they report in the daily update.