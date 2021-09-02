Brazos County reports 10 deaths, 117 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 10 new virus-related deaths and 117 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.
The latest deaths were a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s, two men in their 50s, two men in their 80s, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 90s. No other details about the people were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 285 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Health officials have confirmed 26,857 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,171 cases were active on Thursday, five less than the day before.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 25,401 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Health officials announced Wednesday they will add an additional number to the Brazos County Health District’s daily updates to include the raw number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the Brazos County Health District that are in the process of being investigated. The Health District had been reporting only cases that have been investigated.
As of Thursday, 2,114 reported cases of the virus were awaiting confirmation, according to the Health District. This raw number is made up of positive results that various testing centers in the community send to the health district.
To confirm a case, the health district has to reach out to people who took the tests to get their demographic information and confirm that there are not any duplicated tests in the batch of positive results that the health district receives on a given day.
Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said that investigation process takes time and is hard for the health district and A&M’s COVID-19 Investigation Operations Center to keep up with, causing the number of cases that have yet to be investigated to add up. The health district decided to begin reporting the raw number since the current reporting method did not reflect the gravity of COVID-19 in the community. There are not usually many duplicates in the raw numbers, Sullivan said.
The raw count will provide people with a better understanding of how many cases the health district is seeing and how much transmission of COVID-19 is happening in the county, Sullivan said.
The number of positive test results that the health district receives varies each day, but Public Health Programs Manager Sara Mendez said that lately they have been seeing 200 or more per day. She said that the cases that are investigated each day end up being the number of additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 that they report in the daily update.
The goal is to continue investigating all of the raw cases. As the investigations are completed, tests that were included in the raw case count will move to being a confirmed or a probable case, Mendez said. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen or rapid test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Fifty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is the same total from the day before, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 25.93% on Tuesday, the last day for which figures were reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.28% on Thursday.
Health officials said 324,521 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 4,568 total probable cases.