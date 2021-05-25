Brazos County reports 1 death, 6 new COVID-19 cases; active cases drop below 200

Brazos County health officials reported six new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death among county residents Tuesday as the number of active cases in the county dipped below 200.

The latest death was a man in his 60s who was hospitalized. To date, 252 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,422.

Of those, 188 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of 27 from the day before. This is the fewest number of active cases in the county since May 21, 2020, and the first time the number of active cases in the county has been under 200 since May 22, 2020.

Officials said 22,982 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one fewer than the day before.