Brazos County reports 1 death, 6 new COVID-19 cases; active cases drop below 200

Brazos County health officials reported six new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death among county residents Tuesday as the number of active cases in the county dipped below 200.
The latest death was a man in his 60s who was hospitalized. To date, 252 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 23,422.
Of those, 188 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of 27 from the day before. This is the fewest number of active cases in the county since May 21, 2020, and the first time the number of active cases in the county has been under 200 since May 22, 2020.
Officials said 22,982 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Thirteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one fewer than the day before.
The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 5.16% on Tuesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.94% on Tuesday. Health officials said 262,019 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There was one new probable COVID-19 case reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,066 total probable cases. Of those, 14 were considered active, and 4,052 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.