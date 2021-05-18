 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 1 death, 25 new COVID-19 cases
Brazos County reports 1 death, 25 new COVID-19 cases

Brazos County Health Department
Brazos County health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death among county residents Tuesday.

The latest death was a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized. To date, 251 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,731.

Of those, 322 cases were active Tuesday, an increase of five from the day before. Officials said 22,158 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Eleven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one fewer than the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 4.03% on Tuesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.77% on Tuesday. Health officials said 259,312 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There was one new probable COVID-19 case reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,062 total probable cases. Of those, 26 were considered active, and 4,036 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 30% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Concerned about COVID-19?

