Brazos County reports 1 death, 25 new COVID-19 cases

Brazos County health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death among county residents Tuesday.

The latest death was a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized. To date, 251 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 22,731.

Of those, 322 cases were active Tuesday, an increase of five from the day before. Officials said 22,158 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Eleven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is one fewer than the day before.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 4.03% on Tuesday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.