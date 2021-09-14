Brazos County reports 1 death, 158 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death among county residents on Tuesday.

A woman in her 40s is the latest Brazos County resident to die from COVID-19, health officials reported Tuesday. To date, 301 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Brazos County health officials said 3,849 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

County health officials have confirmed 28,230 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,620 cases were active on Tuesday.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 26,308 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Fifty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.