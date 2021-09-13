Brazos County reports 1 COVID-19 death, 172 new cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported one new virus-related deaths and 172 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.

The latest death was a man in his 50s. No other details about the man were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy. To date, 301 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Funeral services for a Texas A&M University sophomore who died after contracting COVID-19 are set for Tuesday in Kerrville.

Health officials said 3,599 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Monday.

County health officials have confirmed 28,072 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 1,589 cases were active on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 26,182 cases were considered recovered as of Monday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.