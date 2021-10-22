Brazos County property tax statements include misprint

Property tax statements being mailed to Brazos County property owners were printed with an incorrect year, officials with the Brazos County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office said Friday.

The information printed on the forms is correct for the 2021 tax year, despite the 2020 at the top of the statement, officials said.

County officials said the printing contractor was responsible for the error, and a letter will be sent to property owners explaining the misprinted year.

Taxpayers who wish to have a corrected statement can obtain one from the Brazos County Tax Office website at brazostax.org.