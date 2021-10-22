 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County property tax statements include misprint
0 comments

Brazos County property tax statements include misprint

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Property tax statements being mailed to Brazos County property owners were printed with an incorrect year, officials with the Brazos County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office said Friday.

The information printed on the forms is correct for the 2021 tax year, despite the 2020 at the top of the statement, officials said.

County officials said the printing contractor was responsible for the error, and a letter will be sent to property owners explaining the misprinted year.

Taxpayers who wish to have a corrected statement can obtain one from the Brazos County Tax Office website at brazostax.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert