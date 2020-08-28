Brazos County press conference addresses COVID-19 spike amid students' return

As the number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County climbed back over 400, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said in a Thursday press conference the increase was anticipated as university students returned to the area in greater numbers.
Sullivan appeared with Texas A&M officials to discuss the university’s multipronged response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is important that as we have these cases here, that we rely on the fundamentals that have worked to contain the virus in this county. Those fundamentals have revolved around wearing masks and social distancing,” Sullivan said.
County health officials reported one death and 69 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 403 and the overall number to 4,550. Health officials said a man in his 60s who was hospitalized has died after testing positive for coronavirus. To date, 54 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for the illness.
Shawn Gibbs, dean of the School of Public Health, said that no decisions have been made about the permissibility of tailgating for football games. A university official said that the first Midnight Yell Practice of the fall will be online, with decisions about future yell practices made later as more information comes available.
Sullivan said that since Aug. 18, 15 cases have been reported from students and staff from the Bryan and College Station K-12 school districts. He noted that there are more than 33,000 students and staff combined in those districts.
“We will continue, obviously, those vigilant efforts, and we appreciate all those in school who are following the guidance that has been put forth,” he said.
Texas A&M recently launched an online dashboard at which people can monitor case totals and other COVID-19 information. Sullivan addressed recent discrepancies between county and university numbers.
In a Facebook post, the county health district explained they are including the positive cases from A&M students and staff in its daily numbers who are tested in Brazos County, have a positive result and are currently living at an address in Brazos County. The Texas A&M dashboard includes self-reported data from students and staff who tested positive and live outside of Brazos County, they wrote, and added that those numbers are not included in local totals.
Since the first day of classes at Texas A&M on Aug. 19, 374 students and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the A&M dashboard, the overall positivity rate is 12.88%; the rate since Aug. 16 is 16.88%.
“We remember that the 18-to-25 demographic, interestingly, is in a position to not get very sick from this virus but to be able to spread it very efficiently,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan, in response to a question about thresholds of cases or positivity rates that would lead him to recommend a move to all-online learning, said a variety of factors must be considered.
“None of these decisions can be made in a vacuum,” Sullivan said. “I know everybody would like to have a nice, easy number that we can use — and I wish it were that simple — but this is a very complex situation.”
A&M Provost Carol Fierke said the university has a data-driven plan to inform decisions about in-person or online learning.
“We are not, at this point, planning to go ‘all or nothing’,” Fierke said. Fierke and Director of Student Health Services Dr. Martha Dannenbaum praised the behavior and adherence of students to health guidelines on campus; officials said many of the university’s cases were attributed to off-campus clusters and activities.
Dannenbaum also said that A&M Residence Life has ample space for students who may need to quarantine due to virus exposure, and that some students have chosen to return home to quarantine or isolate.
After two sororities were identified recently as COVID-19 clusters, A&M officials said Thursday they were unaware of any new clusters of positive cases affiliated with the university.
Associate Vice President for Safety and Security Chris Meyer said that the university hadn’t yet discussed listing recovered cases on its dashboard but expressed openness to doing so in the future. Meyer also said future clusters would be identified online.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.38%.
Eight Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in the hospital Thursday, which is the same as Wednesday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 66%, and intensive care units were at 48% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
BRAZOS VALLEY
• Madison County reported 834 cases on Thursday, with at least 562 of those connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 245 active cases; five have died.
• According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Robertson County reported 247 cases on Thursday. Four have died there. There are 18 active cases in Robertson County, officials said.
• Milam County reported 413 COVID-19 cases, an increase of four. Five have died, and 25 cases remain active.
• The DSHS said Burleson County reported 277 cases, an increase of two, There are 33 active cases; six have died.
• Leon County reported five cases, making a total of 178. There are 30 active cases; four have died.
• Washington County remained at 560 cases. The DSHS reports 50 active cases and 44 deaths.
• In Grimes County, there are 982 cases, at least 468 of which are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 29 who have died in Grimes County, at least 22 of which are connected to the TDCJ. There are 92 active cases.
