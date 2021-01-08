 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County Precinct 4 VFD promotes Chris Ford to assistant fire chief
0 comments

Brazos County Precinct 4 VFD promotes Chris Ford to assistant fire chief

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department promoted Lt. Chris Ford to assistant fire chief this week, Precinct 4 Fire Chief Joe Don Warren announced.

Chris Ford

Chris Ford

Ford has been with the Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department since May 2013.

“Chris is a servant leader and is respected by all members of Precinct 4 VFD and the other departments in the county,” Warren said in a news release. “Chris has worked very hard to make Precinct 4 VFD a great fire department. I am looking forward to working with him in this capacity in the future.”

The Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department is an all-volunteer fire department with a response district of approximately 120 square miles and a population of around 5,000 in the rural northwest part of Brazos County.

Texas A&M-Kentucky women's basketball

Images from the Texas A&M vs. Kentucky women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Reed Arena in College Station.

1 of 17
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert