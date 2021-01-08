Brazos County Precinct 4 VFD promotes Chris Ford to assistant fire chief

The Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department promoted Lt. Chris Ford to assistant fire chief this week, Precinct 4 Fire Chief Joe Don Warren announced.
Ford has been with the Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department since May 2013.
“Chris is a servant leader and is respected by all members of Precinct 4 VFD and the other departments in the county,” Warren said in a news release. “Chris has worked very hard to make Precinct 4 VFD a great fire department. I am looking forward to working with him in this capacity in the future.”
The Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department is an all-volunteer fire department with a response district of approximately 120 square miles and a population of around 5,000 in the rural northwest part of Brazos County.