Brazos County Precinct 3 offices relocate due to storm damage
The Brazos County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace and Constable offices are temporarily operating in the Brazos County Administration Building at 200 S. Texas Avenue in Bryan, Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Rick Hill said earlier this week. The offices moved over the weekend due to flooding damage from last month’s winter storm, Hill told the county’s commissioners on Tuesday.

Hill estimated repairs on the permanent facility on George Bush Drive in College Station will take six to eight weeks. Burst pipes from frigid temperatures led to flooding of “almost every inch” of the facility. 

“Two weeks ago Wednesday, I woke up and told my wife, ‘You know what? I ought to check on the office to see how it fared. I parked in the parking lot, went to the back door, and there was water coming out,’ ” Hill told commissioners at their weekly meeting of the 2 inches of standing water found.

The Precinct 3 office can temporarily be found on the first floor of the county administration building.

